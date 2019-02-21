Image copyright Met Police Image caption Bright Akinlele collapsed after he walked into the Wesley Hotel, near London's Euston Station

A man who died in a hotel reception after walking in with stab wounds has been named by police.

Bright Akinlele collapsed after he entered the Wesley Hotel, near London's Euston Station, at about 22:45 GMT on Monday.

Hotel staff called paramedics and tried to help the 22-year-old but he died shortly after 23:30.

Eleven people who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

The seven women and four men, aged between 19 and 28, were all held at an address in Camden and will return to police on a date in mid-March.

Image caption Eleven people who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed

A post-mortem examination found Mr Akinlele died from a stab wound to the leg.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, his next of kin have been informed, Scotland Yard said.