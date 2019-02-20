Image copyright Ian Welford Image caption The woman's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the Met Police said

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found by emergency services after a house fire.

The victim, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the property in Genever Close, Chingford, north-east London. on Tuesday afternoon.

The Met Police said a woman, aged in her 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment to burns.

She will be questioned by officers "in due course".