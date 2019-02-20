London

Euston Street stabbing: Eleven men released on bail

  • 20 February 2019
Image caption The victim had been stabbed multiple times before he entered the hotel in Euston Street

Eleven people arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in the street and collapsed and died in a hotel reception have been released.

The victim, aged in his 20s, who has yet to be identified, entered the Wesley Hotel, near London's Euston Station, at about 22:45 GMT on Monday.

He was helped by hotel staff but died shortly after 23:30.

Seven women and four men, aged between 19 and 28, have been released on bail until mid-March, the Met said.

The force added it was making urgent inquiries to identify the man and contact his family.

