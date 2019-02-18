Fire breaks out at Heathrow hotel's sauna
- 18 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fire has broken out at a sauna in a hotel next to Heathrow Airport.
About 60 firefighters from eight fire engines were called just after 16:00 GMT to the blaze at the Radisson Blu hotel in Bath Road.
No-one has been injured. It is not yet known what the cause of the fire is but London Fire Brigade said it was making steady progress.
Crews from Hayes, Feltham, Hillingdon, and surrounding areas are helping to put the fire out.