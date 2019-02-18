Fire breaks out at Heathrow hotel's sauna

Image copyright LFB Image caption The hotel is located near the airport

A fire has broken out at a sauna in a hotel next to Heathrow Airport.

About 60 firefighters from eight fire engines were called just after 16:00 GMT to the blaze at the Radisson Blu hotel in Bath Road.

No-one has been injured. It is not yet known what the cause of the fire is but London Fire Brigade said it was making steady progress.

Crews from Hayes, Feltham, Hillingdon, and surrounding areas are helping to put the fire out.