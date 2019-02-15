Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Police have released images of 12 men they want to speak to in connection with the brawl

Police are seeking 12 men in connection with a brawl between Millwall and Everton fans, where a man was slashed across the face.

The victim has a "life-changing" scar as a result of the attack before the FA Cup tie in London on 26 January.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on 6 February in connection with the mass violence.

The Metropolitan Police described it as "some of the most shocking football violence seen for some time".

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The disorder caused chaos on the streets, police said

Det Sgt Matt Simpson said the disorder involved dozens of people and lasted for a number of hours.

He said: "A post-incident investigation was launched, through which we are working hard to identify those involved in this completely unacceptable and shocking behaviour."

Trouble between fans started in the Hawkstone Road area of Southwark, near Millwall's stadium The Den.

A police officer was among the injured and the Met said a number of coaches carrying Everton fans were damaged.

The Football Association said it would not be investigating as the violence happened outside Millwall's stadium.

The match, which Millwall won 3-2, was also marred by allegations of racist chanting.