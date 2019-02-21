Alfie Lamb: Mum guilty over car seat crush death
- 21 February 2019
The mother of a three-year-old boy allegedly crushed by a car seat has been found guilty of child cruelty.
Adrian Hoare, 23, allegedly failed to prevent her boyfriend Stephen Waterson, 25, from squashing Alfie Lamb in the footwell of his Audi convertible with his seat in February last year.
Hoare was cleared of manslaughter while a jury failed to reach a verdict on the same charge for Mr Waterson.
The pair previously admitted perverting the course of justice.