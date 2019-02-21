Image copyright Family handout Image caption Alfie Lamb was described in court as "the loveliest boy you could ever meet"

The mother of a three-year-old boy allegedly crushed by a car seat has been found guilty of child cruelty.

Adrian Hoare, 23, allegedly failed to prevent her boyfriend Stephen Waterson, 25, from squashing Alfie Lamb in the footwell of his Audi convertible with his seat in February last year.

Hoare was cleared of manslaughter while a jury failed to reach a verdict on the same charge for Mr Waterson.

The pair previously admitted perverting the course of justice.