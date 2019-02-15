Image copyright @Phil_McCrae88 Image caption Dennis Anderson was stabbed in Lordship Lane, East Dulwich

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in south-east London on Sunday.

Dennis Anderson, 39, from Lewisham, died on Lordship Lane, East Dulwich, after being stabbed in the neck.

Jahmel Michael Riley, 24, of Lordship Lane, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, police said.

He has been remanded to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Anderson is one of seven people to have been stabbed to death in the capital so far this year.