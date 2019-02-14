Image caption The car veered to the wrong side of the A40 near the junction with Kingsdown Avenue and crashed into a coach

A couple killed in a car crash after a police chase were not present at the burglary which sparked the pursuit, it has been revealed.

Newlywed teenagers Patrick McDonagh, 19, and pregnant wife Shauna, 18, died when their car collided with a bus while travelling down the wrong side of the A40 in Acton.

Officers had pursued the car after an armed burglary in Harrow on Sunday.

The police watchdog said the pair were not present when the raid happened.

Officers had been pursuing a Renault Scenic for about 10 minutes but terminated the pursuit prior to the crash, The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

A police helicopter was monitoring the progress of the Renault when it crashed, it added.

"It has now been confirmed, as part of a separate police investigation, that the occupants of the Renault were not present at the time of an aggravated burglary reported to have taken place in Harrow", the watchdog said.

Image caption A police helicopter was also called in for the chase

It is believed the couple married last year and were expecting a baby girl in April. The unborn child is not believed to have survived the collision.

IOPC regional director Jonathan Green said further investigations would examine the information the police had and the rationale for the pursuit.