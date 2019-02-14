Image copyright @Phil_McCrae88 Image caption Dennis Anderson was attacked in Lordship Lane, East Dulwich

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a fatal stabbing that followed a row in a south-east London off-licence on Sunday.

Dennis Anderson, 39, from Lewisham, died on Lordship Lane, East Dulwich, after being stabbed in the neck.

Police say Mr Anderson was attacked in the street in the early hours of the morning following an argument.

A 24-year-old man is in custody at a south London police station, the Metropolitan Police said.

Det Insp Domenica Catino said: "We can now confirm that the suspect approached Mr Anderson in an off-licence shop before an altercation broke out and the suspect delivered a fatal attack.

"Our top priorities now are to support Mr Anderson's family."

Mr Anderson is one of seven people to have been stabbed to death in the capital so far this year.