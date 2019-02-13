Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles also met with representatives of the Teach First charity

The Prince of Wales told children he hopes they will make a "real difference to the future of this country" as he visited a school affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

In a visit to the Kensington Aldridge Academy he spoke with pupils affected by the disaster which killed 72 people.

Students had to relocate following the fire and only went back into the building last term.

The prince said they could be the next generation of cyber security experts.

About 200 pupils welcomed him, waving flags and cheering.

During an assembly which included a choir performance and dance, head teacher David Benson thanked Prince Charles for visiting, and said the school had been through "difficult" times.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pupils at the school had to be taught in Portakabins after the Grenfell fire

Giving an impromptu speech, the prince told students: "If I may say so, I hope you have the greatest possible success in the future.

"It isn't always easy, there are a lot of appalling challenges out there, but I hope your experiences here will help you a little bit to cope with those challenges and make a real difference to the future of this country."

Prince Charles is patron of Teach First, a fast-track teacher training charity which places staff in disadvantaged areas.

About 20 teachers trained with Teach First at the school.

The prince spoke highly of the charity as he entered the building and greeted one Teach First graduate, and other senior representatives.

During the visit the prince sat in on history and geography lessons and also spent time in the school's library.