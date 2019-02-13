Image caption The car veered on to the wrong side of the A40 near the junction with Kingsdown Avenue and crashed into a coach

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary which led to a young married couple being killed in a car crash following a police chase.

The vehicle was being pursued after reports of an armed burglary in Pinner, Harrow, on Sunday evening.

Patrick McDonagh, 19, and his pregnant wife Shauna, 18, were killed when their car veered on to the wrong side of the A40 and hit a coach.

Police said a 19-year-old suspect was arrested in Harrow earlier.

A second man who was taken to hospital after the crash has since been arrested, also on suspicion of aggravated burglary, the Met Police said.

About 20 minutes before the crash, police had been called to reports of an aggravated burglary in Pinner.

A man in his mid 30s, a woman in her late 50s and a man in his late 60s said the door to their home was forced open and four men entered.

The suspects then threatened them with a large hunting knife and screwdriver, police said.

The men demanded valuables and left, taking cash and jewellery.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the police pursuit.