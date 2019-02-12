Image copyright Google Image caption The 19-year-old victim is not thought to be in a serious condition

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a "noxious substance" was thrown at his face near a train station.

Police were called to South Street in Romford at about 20:10 GMT on Monday and found the 19-year-old victim injured.

He was taken to hospital but the Met said the teenager's condition was not serious.

No-one has been arrested in connection with the attack, Scotland Yard confirmed.