A hospital in south London lost £11m in revenue after a dispute between surgeons led to complex cardiac surgery being moved off site.

In September, about 100 procedures were moved away from St George's Hospital in Tooting.

It followed a leaked report suggesting staff believed a "toxic" row between surgeons made a high number of deaths inevitable.

St George's University Hospitals Trust said its cardiac surgery was safe.

A spokesperson said: "This has led to a temporary loss of income, as hospitals are paid for operations they carry out.

"But, crucially, the cardiac surgery service we provide is safe, and this was confirmed by the Care Quality Commission during their inspection visit of the service last year."

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the trust is forecasting a £51.4m deficit for 2018/19. It had initially predicted a £33m loss.

Last month it was announced up to 250 deaths at St George's were being looked into by NHS Improvement.