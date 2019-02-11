Image copyright Met Police Image caption Wilham Mendes, a Portuguese national, was found injured after a suspected robbery in Albert Place, Tottenham

A fourth teenager has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in north London.

Wilham Mendes, a 25-year-old Portuguese national and keen boxer, was killed on 22 December in Tottenham.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy have already been charged with the murder and robbery of Mr Mendes.

A fourth, aged 16, is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Monday after being charged with murder, robbery and attempted robbery.

Mr Mendes was found injured in Albert Place, just off Tottenham High Street, at about 01:20.

He was taken to a hospital in east London but died an hour later.

The three teenagers who have already been charged are next due to appear at the Old Bailey on 28 March.