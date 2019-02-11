Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened about 20 minutes after the police pursuit began in response to an aggravated burglary in Harrow

Two people were killed in a car that drove down the wrong side of the road and hit a coach following a lengthy police pursuit in west London.

The man and woman died in the crash on the A40 in Acton.

A second man was hurt in the crash, 20 minutes into the pursuit, which began about seven miles away in Harrow after reports of an aggravated burglary.

The Metropolitan Police said its officers did not follow when the car went down the wrong side of the road.

Fire and ambulance crews, along with the police helicopter, were called in and roads in the area - near the A40's junction with Kingsdown Avenue - have been closed.

The second man was later taken to hospital for treatment, although the extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

There were no reports of any other serious injuries, the Met said.

The Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed, the force confirmed.