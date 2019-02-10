Image copyright @Phil_McCrae88 Image caption The victim was attacked in Lordship Lane, East Dulwich

A man has been stabbed to death in a south-east London street.

The victim, in his 30s, was attacked in Lordship Lane, East Dulwich, near the junction with East Dulwich Grove, at about 02:30 GMT.

He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 03:00.

The Met said no arrests have been made and inquiries were ongoing. Local roads including Lordship Lane have been closed.