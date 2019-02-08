Image copyright FACEBOOK Image caption Eric Michels, who appeared in James Bond movie Skyfall, was found dead at his home in Chessington

A man has denied murdering a part-time actor by poisoning him with the drug GHB.

Gerald Matovu, 25, is accused of killing Eric Michels, who was found dead at his home in Chessington, south west London on 18 August.

The defendant allegedly gave 52-year-old Mr Michels a lethal dose of the drug the previous day.

Mr Matovu entered a not guilty plea during a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey.

Mr Michels, who was born in the USA before moving to Britain in the 1980s, worked in human resources for the energy firm SSE.

He was also a part-time actor who appeared briefly in the James Bond film Skyfall and the Tom Cruise movie Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.

Mr Matovu, of Guildford Street, Southwark, also pleaded not guilty to theft and fraud offences relating to other men, as well as possession of GHB with intent to supply.

He and a co-defendant - Brandon Dunbar, 23, of Romford Road, Forest Gate - pleaded not guilty to four joint charges relating to another alleged male victim.

These included administering a poison, assault by penetration using a syringe, actual bodily harm, and theft.

Mr Dunbar further denied charges of theft and dishonestly gaining credit, as well as a fraud offence for allegedly using a bank card owned by Eric Michels to buy an accessory for a video game console.

The defendants were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey for trial on 20 May.