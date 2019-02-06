Image copyright Met Police Image caption Lejean Richards died from multiple stab wounds on 5 February

A teenager stabbed to death in south west London on Tuesday night has been named by the Met Police.

Lejean Richards, 19, from Battersea, was found with stab injuries at Wolsey Court, off Westbridge Road, at 19:52 GMT.

He died a short while later and a murder investigation has begun.

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody, the Met Police said.

Ch Supt Sally Benatar described Mr Richard's killing as "another tragic death of a teenager as a result of a knife attack".

"We are determined to work with the community and partner agencies in the borough of Wandsworth to tackle the issue of knife carrying and violence that has led to another young life being lost in tragic circumstances," she said.

Image copyright David Britten

A crime scene has remained in place in the Westbridge Road area for much of Wednesday as detectives continue to appeal for information.

Mr Richards is the third teenager to be stabbed to death in the capital so far this year.