Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jurors were shown footage of person filmed wearing a blue boiler suit filmed at Hatton Garden

A burglar known as "Basil" who took part in the £14m Hatton Garden heist is believed to have had a key to let him into the building, a court has heard.

Michael Seed, of Islington, is accused of being the man caught on CCTV walking to 88-90 Hatton Garden on 2 April 2015.

Woolwich Crown Court was shown footage of a man holding a bin bag to hide his face, who jurors were told had let his fellow raiders into the building.

The 58-year-old denies two charges of conspiracy to commit burglary.

He also denies conspiracy to convert or transfer criminal property.

About £13.7m worth of gold, cash and gems were stolen over the 2015 Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The vault wall at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit was drilled through

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Michael Seed disabled the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit company's alarm system, the jury was told

The footage showed a person, who jurors were told was Mr Seed, wearing a blue boiler suit and carrying a black bin bag which he switched from shoulder to shoulder to obscure his face.

Det Sgt Jamie Day told the court he entered the front door of the building using a key, or he "had access some other way".

The jury was told Mr Seed would have made his way through another locked door before disabling the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit company's alarm system so he could let in his fellow raiders via a fire escape.

Another clip shown in court showed "Basil" on the second floor of the building, where the lift was disabled to allow access to the lift shaft and the vault.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Clockwise from top left Brian Reader, John Collins, Daniel Jones and Terry Perkins have already been convicted for their part in the heist

The court has heard five of the six men who were physically present at Hatton Garden - Brian Reader, 79, John "Kenny" Collins, 78, Daniel Jones, 63, Carl Wood, 61, and Terry Perkins - who died aged 69 last year - have been convicted of conspiring to carry out the burglary.

William Lincoln, 63, Hugh Doyle, 51, Terri Robinson, 38, and Bren Walters, 47 have also been convicted in connection with the crime.

The trial continues.