Image copyright David Britten Image caption A 19-year-old man was found with stab injuries at Wolsey Court on Westbridge Road in Battersea

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in south London.

The 19-year-old victim was found injured at Wolsey Court on Westbridge Road, Battersea, on Tuesday.

Police said officers and paramedics were called just after 19:50 GMT but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 20:36.

Two men, aged 19 and 27, were arrested after presenting themselves at a central London hospital.

Both have been taken to separate central London police stations for questioning, the Metropolitan Police said.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to be held.