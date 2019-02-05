Image copyright Met Police Image caption The vault wall at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit was drilled through over the 2015 Easter weekend

The final Hatton Garden suspect was linked to the raid by the way he walks, a court has heard.

Michael Seed, 58, is alleged to have disabled the safe deposit company's alarm system, allowing his accomplices to drill through the vault wall.

Nine people have been convicted over the 2015 heist, which saw about £13.7m worth of gold, cash and gems stolen.

Woolwich Crown Court heard Mr Seed, who denies the charges, has a "gait" like that of a man seen on the bank's CCTV.

Mr Seed faces two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and one charge of conspiracy to convert or transfer criminal property.

It is alleged he is the person filmed wearing a blue boiler suit and white gloves as the group walk through the main door of 88-90 Hatton Garden.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Michael Seed denies being the sixth raider in the "the largest burglary in English legal history"

Prosecutor Philip Evans said there was a "consistency between Mr Seed's physical appearance and gait and that of 'Basil' in CCTV footage from the burglary".

The prosecutor also said there were covert recordings of the other burglars talking about "Basil", along with specialist technical equipment and goods stolen from Hatton Garden, which were found in Mr Seed's home.

The investigation into the heist found some of the men had committed a "strikingly similar" burglary during the late August Bank Holiday weekend in 2010 of the Chatila jewellery store in Bond Street, the court heard.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Clockwise from top left Brian Reader, John Collins, Daniel Jones and Terry Perkins have already been convicted for their part in the heist

Five of the six men who were physically present at Hatton Garden - Brian Reader, 79, John "Kenny" Collins, 78, Danny Jones, 61, Carl Wood, 61, and Terry Perkins, who died last year aged 69 - have been convicted of conspiring to carry out the burglary.

Four other people - William Lincoln, 63, Hugh Doyle, 51, Terri Robinson, 38, and Bren Walters, 47 - were also convicted in connection with the crime.

The trial continues.