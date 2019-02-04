Image copyright Google Image caption About 100 people had to be evacuated by staff from the building

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died at a fire in a medical centre.

Firefighters were called to tackle the fire on Dartmouth Park Hill in Highgate, north London, at 06:34 GMT on Sunday.

The 46-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 07:05 and a murder investigation was launched by the Met.

Police say two men, aged 21 and 30, are being questioned at separate London police stations.

About 100 people had to be evacuated by staff from the building, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

No-one else was injured in the incident.

The Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust has been approached for a comment.