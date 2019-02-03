Image copyright @darrenfoto Image caption Police were called to reports of a male in his late teens stabbed in the area of Harlington Road East in Feltham

Two teenagers have been injured in a double knife attack in south-west London.

Police were called at 14:27 GMT to reports of a male in his late teens stabbed in the area of Harlington Road East in Feltham.

Officers were then made aware of a second victim aged in his mid-teens, suffering from slash wounds on Hounslow Road.

Both boys are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Image copyright @darrenfoto Image caption There have been no arrests

"At this early stage, it is believed that the victims may have been attacked in Feltham Park and enquiries continue to establish whether the assaults are linked," the Met said.

There have been no arrests.