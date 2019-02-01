London

Polish man found dead in Acton property named

  • 1 February 2019
Image caption Kamil Malysz was discovered dead in a multi-occupancy residential property in Acton

A Polish man who was found dead in a building in west London has been named by police as Kamil Malysz.

The 34-year-old was discovered in a multi-occupancy residential property in Alfred Road, Acton, on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as haemorrhaging due to a stab injury.

A 33-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday has since been bailed until 20 February, the Metropolitan Police said.

