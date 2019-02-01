Image copyright Getty Images

A man who took a photograph up the skirt of a woman at a London Tube station has been fined £2,000.

Hiroshi Yuasa, 38, upskirted the victim by crouching behind her at Victoria underground station in April 2018.

Police discovered Yuasa had taken several photos and videos of women's faces as well as up their skirts, according to court documents.

Yuasa, of Ebury Street, Belgravia, was fined for one count of outraging public decency.

He was told to pay £400 compensation to his victim, a £170 victim surcharge and £400 prosecution costs at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

In January, legislation was passed to make upskirting a crime in England and Wales.

The new law, approved in the House of Lords and now only awaiting the formality of Royal Assent, will see offenders face up to two years in jail.