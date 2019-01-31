Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ahmed Hassan was sentenced to life with a minimum jail term of 34 years.

A teenage Iraqi asylum seeker who planted the Parsons Green Tube bomb has had a bid to challenge his conviction rejected.

Ahmed Hassan's homemade bomb partially exploded on a London Underground train in September 2017, injuring 51 people.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum jail term of 34 years.

Court of Appeal judges rejected his application for permission to appeal against his conviction but allowed a "limited" challenge to his sentence.

Hassan, who had been living with foster parents in Sunbury, Surrey, watched via video link from prison as the three judges dismissed his application for permission to appeal his attempted murder conviction.

The application had centred on the admissibility of psychological evidence at his trial.

Sir Brian Leveson, Mr Justice Nicol and Sir Brian Keith ruled that 182 days spent on remand should be taken off the 34-year minimum of Hassan's sentence.

In a January 2016 immigration interview, Hassan told officials he had been in contact with the Islamic State group and had been "trained to kill".

His trial heard he blamed the UK for the death of his father in Iraq.

Hassan had built the bomb in the home of his foster parents in Sunbury while they were away.

On the morning of 15 September 2017, he took a westbound District Line train from Wimbledon, getting off one stop before Parsons Green.

His device, which had a timer and was placed in a supermarket plastic bag, was left on the floor of the carriage.

Sentencing him in March last year, the judge Mr Justice Haddon-Cave said Hassan "quietly went about planning and executing this terrorist bomb attack with ruthless determination and almost military efficiency, whilst pretending to be a model asylum-seeker".

He added: "I am satisfied you were determined to create as much death and carnage that day as possible."