Firearms charges against the son of banned radical cleric Abu Hamza have been dropped, prosecutors have said.

Imran Mostafa Kamel, of Ealing, was arrested by police investigating the murder of a security guard at a New Year's Eve party in the West End.

The 26-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or danger and possession of a firearm when prohibited for life.

Prosecutors said they were discontinued after a review of evidence.

The Crown Prosecution Service said: "Following a further review of all the available evidence in this case, we concluded that the evidential test to provide a realistic prospect of conviction was not met.

"The charges were therefore discontinued."

Mr Kamel had been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of doorman Tudor Simionov, who was stabbed to death outside Fountain House.

Three men, aged between 20 and 25, have been charged with his murder. They were remanded in custody by Westminster magistrates on Wednesday and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.