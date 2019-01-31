Kylie Minogue: Man warned after harassing pop star
- 31 January 2019
A man has been issued with a harassment warning by police in London following a complaint by Kylie Minogue.
Police were called to a house in west London on 23 January following a complaint of a man harassing a female resident.
Scotland Yard said the man was issued with a first instance harassment warning.
A representative for Ms Minogue refused to comment.
The 50-year-old pop star, who first found fame on Australian soap Neighbours, is due to play the Glastonbury Festival "legend slot" later this year.