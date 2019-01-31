Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Liverpool Street is one of the UK's busiest railway stations

Commuters have been warned to expect "major" early-morning disruption after power lines near one of London's busiest train stations were damaged.

The overhead electric wires between Liverpool Street station and Bethnal Green, east London, were damaged on Wednesday night.

Lines into the station have been closed to allow repairs to take place.

Inward and outbound services could be cancelled or revised until at least 08:00 GMT, Network Rail said.

Greater Anglia, London Overground, Stansted Express and Transport for London Rail services are expected to be affected.

Passengers have been advised to check timetables before they travel and find different routes where possible.

Greater Anglia published a list of alternative routes on its Twitter feed, as well as details of delays and cancellations on its website.