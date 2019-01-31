Image caption Leila Reyburn is expecting her second child in March but has been left without a midwife

Mothers-to-be have been left "high and dry" after an NHS midwifery service ended with just a week's notice.

Leila Reyburn, who is seven months pregnant, said she was "devastated" to hear the Neighbourhood Midwives scheme in Waltham Forest, north-east London, will close on Thursday.

The mother-of-one said her plan to have a home birth may no longer be possible.

The local NHS service said all women affected would continue to receive "personal and safe" maternity care.

But NHS England refused to confirm how many women were affected by the closure.

Neighbourhood Midwives provided an NHS-funded service in Waltham Forest and a private service elsewhere in London and across south-east England.

It sent an email to people on 24 January to inform them of the upcoming closure.

"I had appointments in for the next week, and that had all vanished overnight," Ms Reyburn said.

"I don't say it lightly but I was devastated. Planning things is quite important and suddenly it had all disappeared. It was horrible."

Other mothers-to-be, including some who were days from their due date, took to social media after the "disastrous turn of events".

I'm due to give birth on the 02/02/2019 and the midwifery service is ending on 31/01/2019. I'm so frustrated that the borough is failing to look after their vulnerable patients. Totally disgusting! — Ann Shu (@AyashaBegum) January 25, 2019

@NHS_WFCCG you've left women vulnerable without any care in place. Closing neighbourhood midwives with 1 weeks notice is not acceptable for the amazing staff and all the women/families affected. Expecting a full explanation for this failure of care on your part. — naomi partington (@naomi_knit) January 25, 2019

Ms Reyburn was told to refer herself to another NHS Trust in the area.

She said although the midwives on the scheme were "brilliant", she had been let down by Waltham Forest Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

When I received the shocking email yesterday telling me I no longer had a midwife or care, I immediately called Homerton Hospital maternity helpline who HAD NOT BEEN TOLD this scheme was closing! @stellacreasy I hope you can help shed some light on this disastrous turn of events https://t.co/n3AXavnvXd — Deborah Hewitt (@DebsHewitt) January 25, 2019

Waltham Forest CCG began using Neighbourhood Midwives as an NHS-funded pilot scheme in 2016 as part of the government's Better Births initiative.

But the CCG said on its website the service would end after problems "co-ordinating business planning and the commissioning timetable".

Ms Reyburn said this "sugar-coated" explanation "doesn't mean anything to anyone outside of CCG-land".

"There should have been plans in place, if the funding was finishing, to look after all of these hundreds of women who've just been left in the dark," she said.

"You can't just leave women high and dry."

NHS England said local services had "worked together so that all women affected by this closure are provided with the same level of personal and safe maternity care, ensuring each woman is able to have the birth of their choice".

Neighbourhood Midwives did not provide a comment.