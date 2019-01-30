Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The attack happened on London Road in Croydon

A teenager convicted for wielding a knife and trying to smash a car window has been jailed after appeal judges overturned his "lenient" sentence.

Joshua Gardner, 18, was filmed using the "zombie knife" to attack the car and admitted three charges when he appeared at the Old Bailey in November.

He received a two-year suspended sentence, which the Attorney General referred to the Court of Appeal.

He has now been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

On 30 May, Gardner, from London Road, Thornton Heath, was on a bicycle when he pulled up alongside car in Croydon with a 19-year-old man inside.

The man tried to drive off and almost made contact with Gardner's bike which led to him to attack the car and smash the passenger window with the large knife.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Gardner gave a "no comment" interview following his arrest

Nobody was injured, but the Met said at the time they were treating the attack as attempted GBH.

In November, he was found guilty of attempting to cause GBH with intent and had previously admitted affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Judge Anuja Dhir QC sentenced him to a total of two years in prison for the GBH offence to run concurrently with 12 months in jail for the each of the knife and affray offences, suspended for two years.

Gardner was also given a nine-month curfew and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

But, the teenager's suspended sentence drew criticism from the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and the Met Police Supt Roy Smith said it was "not a deterrent".

The Attorney General's Office then received a referral for an "unduly lenient" sentence and the Solicitor General Robert Buckland passed it to the Court of Appeal due to the "serious nature of the offence concerned".