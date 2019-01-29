Image caption Jack Shepherd appeared in an extradition hearing in the Georgian capital Tbilisi last week

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd's lawyer in Georgia says she will fight attempts to extradite him back to the UK.

In July, Shepherd, 31, was found guilty of the manslaughter by gross negligence of Charlotte Brown, but failed to attend his trial.

Shepherd surrendered himself to police in Tbilisi last week after spending ten months on the run.

Mariam Kublashvili says the charge he was convicted of does not apply under Georgian law.

She added that Shepherd "preferred" to serve his sentence in Georgia.

He was convicted in his absence at the Old Bailey and sentenced to six years after Ms Brown died when the pair were thrown overboard in December 2015.

In an interview with the BBC, Mrs Kublashvili said: "What happened, in the river of Thames, is not a crime by Georgian law.

"If their behaviour which the person made or did not make, is not in Georgian law a crime, the person must be not (sic) extradited.

"He prefers to serve his sentence in Georgia. For him it is better to stay here if it is possible."

On Monday, Shepherd's British lawyer, Rich Egan, received a Nazi death threat amidst torrents of abuse.

Ms Brown, 24, had been on a date with Shepherd on the River Thames when the crash happened.

They were thrown from the boat when it hit branches in the water near Wandsworth Bridge at about midnight.

Shepherd was found clinging to the hull and Ms Brown, from Clacton in Essex, was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive.

After handing himself into police, Shepherd appeared in court in Tbilisi and was jailed for three months while UK authorities begin the extradition process.