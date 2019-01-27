Man found dead at property in Acton
- 27 January 2019
A man in his 30s has been found dead at an address in west London.
Police were called to Alfred Road in Acton at 10:15 GMT following concerns for his welfare.
Officers and paramedics found the man's body and his death is being treated as suspicious, the Metropolitan Police said.
Detectives have launched a murder investigation and are working to establish the man's identity. No arrests have so far been made.