A man in his 30s has been found dead at an address in west London.

Police were called to Alfred Road in Acton at 10:15 GMT following concerns for his welfare.

Officers and paramedics found the man's body and his death is being treated as suspicious, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and are working to establish the man's identity. No arrests have so far been made.