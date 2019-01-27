Image copyright Abdi Musse Image caption Police were called to New Park Road, off Brixton Hill, at about 19:20 GMT on Saturday

Two teenagers have been stabbed in London.

A 15-year-old was attacked in Brixton, south London, at about 19:20 GMT, before another boy, 17, was stabbed in Harrow, north London.

Both victims were taken to hospital with "non life-threatening" injuries.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and remanded in custody on suspicion of attempting to murder the 15-year-old. No-one has been arrested in relation to the second stabbing.

Emergency services were called to the first stabbing on New Park Road, off Brixton Hill, on Saturday evening.

Just before 21:00, officers were called to Harrow & Wealdstone station where they found the 17-year-old with stab injuries.

Police believe he managed to get to the station to seek help after being attacked on nearby Masons Avenue.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police were also called to Harrow & Wealdstone station shortly before 21:00 on Saturday

A spokesperson for the force said it was keeping an "open mind concerning motive".

Police do not believe the two stabbings are linked.