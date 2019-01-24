Image copyright Met Police Image caption Detectives hope the suspect's clothes are 'recognisable'

A man is being sought over the vandalism of several war memorials in central London which were covered in white paint.

The Bomber Command, Royal Marines and Yvonne Fletcher memorials were all damaged over the space of two nights.

Paint was also thrown over a statue of Sir Winston Churchill in nearby New Bond Street.

Police have linked all the attacks and released CCTV images of the ski goggle-wearing suspect.

Det Insp Dave Watkinson described the damage as "wanton".

He said: "We have carried out an extensive review of local CCTV and are now satisfied that the person in the images released today is responsible for the damage.

"While it is not possible to identify the person's face, someone may recognise their clothing."

Image copyright EPA Image caption The RAF Benevolent Fund said it will cost thousands of pounds to repair the Bomber Command memorial

The RAF Benevolent Fund said it was the fourth time in six years the Bomber Command statue of air crew had been targeted.

It is thought the repairs could run into many thousands of pounds.