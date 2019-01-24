Image caption The 17-year-old suspect is in custody after being held on suspicion of attempted murder

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in West Norwood, south London.

The victim was taken to hospital with "critical injuries" after being shot near Unity Close at about 22:15 GMT on Tuesday.

Detectives say the boy's condition is now described as stable.

The suspect, 17, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in a south London police station.

Witnesses told the BBC they had heard three gunshots before police arrived.

The boy's aunt, who was at the hospital Tuesday night, told the BBC she was "hopeful he will pull through".

Police said the boy had managed to stumble some distance before he was found suffering gunshot injuries and given first aid.

He was taken to hospital once paramedics arrived at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the Met's Trident unit, which looks into gang and gun crime, along with officers based in Lambeth borough.