Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tudor Simionov had been working as a security guard when he was attacked

A man has been charged with violent disorder by police investigating the fatal stabbing of a security guard in London's West End on New Year's Day.

Tudor Simionov was working at Fountain House on Park Lane when he was attacked at about 05:30 GMT.

Ahmed Munajed, of Hammersmith, has been charged "in connection with an incident" at the party, the Met said.

The 25-year-old is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

Scotland Yard said the investigation into the Mr Simionov's death was still continuing.