Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police were called to West Norwood where they found the boy with gunshot wounds

A teenage boy has suffered "critical injuries" after he was shot in south-east London.

The 16-year-old victim managed to walk away from the scene in West Norwood but was taken to a south London hospital for treatment, the Met Police said.

Police were called to Unity Close at about 22:15 GMT on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Police described the shooting as "a reckless act".

No-one has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Image caption A police cordon remains in place in Unity Close after the shooting

Witnesses told the BBC they had heard three gunshots before police arrived.

The boy's aunt, who was at the hospital last night, told the BBC she was "hopeful he will pull through".

Police said the boy had managed to stumble some distance before he was found suffering gunshot injuries and given first aid.

He was taken to hospital once paramedics arrived at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the Met's Trident unit, which looks into gang and gun crime, along with officers based in Lambeth borough.