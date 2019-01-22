Image caption Work was underway to clean the memorials on Tuesday

Damage to five memorials and statues in central London is believed by police to be linked.

Detectives are investigating after vandals sparked public anger when white paint was found splashed over the Bomber Command Memorial, in London's Green Park, on Sunday night.

Scotland Yard were told of four similar incidents the following day.

Detectives are trawling through CCTV and appealing for information and witnesses. No arrests have been made.

The targets included the "Allies Statue" of Second World War prime minister Sir Winston Churchill and his US counterpart Franklin D Roosevelt in New Bond Street, the Canada Memorial in Green Park, and the Royal Marines Graspan Memorial on The Mall.

Paint was thrown on the Allies statue featuring Franklin D Roosevelt and Sir Winston Churchill

The memorial to murdered police officer Yvonne Fletcher in St James's Square was also attacked, police said.

In each case, white paint had been splashed over the statues and the Metropolitan Police said all incidents are being treated as linked.

Detective Inspector Dave Watkinson said: "These crimes have understandably caused anger and offence and we are working hard to identify and apprehend those responsible.

"Our enquiries are moving at pace and I urge anyone who saw anything suspicious at the locations concerned to contact us."

The RAF Benevolent Fund said it was the fourth time in six years that the Bomber Command Memorial had been vandalised.

It was first targeted in 2013 when a man daubed the word "Islam" on it shortly after the killing of Fusilier Lee Rigby outside Woolwich Barracks.

A week later, a second man wrote "Lee Rigby's killers should hang", "EDL" and and a strongly-worded insult to the police on the memorial.

He was jailed for 12 weeks.