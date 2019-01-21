Image copyright Met Police Image caption Lewis Blackman turned up to a party uninvited, the Old Bailey heard

A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering a teenager who was repeatedly stabbed to death in west London.

Lewis Blackman, 19, from Camden, was chased by a group of 20 people after he and his group of friends tried to gatecrash a 16th birthday party in Earls Court.

He was stabbed 14 times and died at the scene on 18 February last year.

The defendant was convicted at the Old Bailey following a retrial.

Six boys, including four 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds, went on trial accused of murder and causing violent disorder.

Image copyright PA Image caption Lewis Blackman died in Logan Place, Earls Court, in February 2018

On 2 November two 17-year-olds were found guilty of murder and a 16-year-old was convicted of manslaughter.

Two others were acquitted of murder and manslaughter.

The guilty parties are due to be sentenced on 1 February.