London

Jaden Moodie murder: Teenager appears in court

  • 21 January 2019
Ayoub Majdouline
Image caption Ayoub Majdouline spoke at Thameside Magistrates' Court to confirm his address, date of birth and nationality as British

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie.

Jaden was stabbed in Leyton, east London, on 8 January after he was knocked off a moped by a Mercedes.

Ayoub Majdouline, 18, of Lily Gardens in Wembley, north-west London, appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court earlier.

Mr Majdouline, who is also charged with possession of a bladed article, was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Jaden had moved from Nottingham to London with his mum six months ago

