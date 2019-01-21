Image caption Ayoub Majdouline spoke at Thameside Magistrates' Court to confirm his address, date of birth and nationality as British

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie.

Jaden was stabbed in Leyton, east London, on 8 January after he was knocked off a moped by a Mercedes.

Ayoub Majdouline, 18, of Lily Gardens in Wembley, north-west London, appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court earlier.

Mr Majdouline, who is also charged with possession of a bladed article, was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.