Image copyright PA Image caption George Rusu is accused of using a drone on a field near the runway (file picture)

A man has been charged with flying a drone near Heathrow Airport on 24 December.

George Rusu is accused of using a drone on a field near the runway just days after a scare at Gatwick grounded more than 1,000 flights.

He has been charged with flying a "small unmanned aircraft without permission of air traffic control".

Mr Rusu, 38, from Hillingdon, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The alleged incident happened just three days after Gatwick Airport fully reopened on December 21, following three days of chaos affecting about 140,000 passengers.