A teenager has been charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy who was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death.

Jaden Moodie was found in Bickley Road, Leyton, east London, at 18:30 GMT on 8 January.

Ayoub Majdouline, 18, from the Wembley area, has been charged with murdering the teenager.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday, the Met Police said.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate Jaden's murder and would appeal for anyone with information, who has yet to come forward, to call police," the force added.

Jaden had moved from Nottingham to London with his mum six months ago for a "new start".

His family described him as a "loving, caring, bright young lad who had so many hopes and dreams".