Security guard Tudor Simionov was photographed hours before he was killed

Two "dangerous individuals" wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a security guard at a party in London's West End on New Year's Eve are being hunted by police.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was attacked as he tried to stop gatecrashers getting into a party at Fountain House in Park Lane in the early hours of 1 January.

The Met Police wants to trace Ossama Hamed, 25, and Nor Aden Hamada, 23.

A woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Det Insp Garry Moncrieff, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "Ossama Hamed and Nor Aden Hamada are dangerous individuals who need to be apprehended.

"I am not willing to speculate on where they may be but rest assured we are working with colleagues to ensure that if they are in this country, or overseas, we will track them down."

Anyone who sees Ossama Hamed, left, and Nor Hamada should dial 999 immediately, police said

Two of Mr Simionov's colleagues, aged 29 and 37, were also stabbed during an altercation, as was a 29-year-old woman.

All have since been released from hospital, police said.

Shaymaa Lamrani, 26, of Northolt, was charged on Friday with perverting the course of justice, the Met said. She will appear at magistrates court later.

A man has also been charged with firearms offences in relation to an incident at Fountain House which happened within minutes of the killing.

The son of the banned radical cleric Abu Hamza, Imran Mostafa Kamel, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or danger, and possession of a firearm when prohibited for life.

He is next due to appear at court on 31 January. Police said the incident was not related to Mr Simionov's stabbing.