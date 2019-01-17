Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened off Greenwich Pier at about 17:40 GMT

Eight people have been hurt in a crash involving a commercial rigid inflatable boat on the River Thames.

Two men and two women were taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries, London Ambulance Service said.

HM Coastguard was alerted at about 17:40 GMT following the boat's collision with a buoy, just off Greenwich Pier.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency's enforcement team has been informed.

The Tower RNLI lifeboat was sent to help.

The Thames Clippers river bus service said one of its boats was assisting with the operation.

London Ambulance Service said it sent three ambulance crews, an incident response officer and a hazardous area response team.