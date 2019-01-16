Twelve people have been arrested in raids targeting drug dealing, which police say is "inextricably linked" with recent violent crime in London.

Eleven men, aged between 18 and 48, and a 31-year-old woman were held at properties in Southwark and Bromley on suspicion of drug supply offences.

The Met raided 16 addresses as part of the operation in Peckham.

Last year saw the highest number of homicides in a year in the capital since 2008.

"Drug dealing is inextricably linked with a high proportion of the violence we have seen," Det Insp Luke Williams of the Met said.

He added that "high-visibility patrols and weapon sweeps" would be carried out across the borough "as part of the day of action".