Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Police were called to Croydon Road in Penge at about 20:00 GMT on Sunday

A mother has died and her baby is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being hit by a car.

The 23-year-old woman was with her son, who is thought to be eight months old and was in a pram, when they were struck in Penge, south London.

The driver of the car, a 51-year-old man, stopped at the scene on Croydon Road and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

He was not arrested and is helping police with inquiries, the Met said.

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption The woman was declared dead at the scene

Officers were called to the scene at 20:08 GMT on Sunday.

A spokesman said: "A car was found to have been involved in a collision with a mother and a baby in a pram.

"Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the mother was declared dead at the scene.

"The baby has been taken to hospital. His injuries have been assessed as life-threatening."