Katie Price denies drink-driving charge

Image copyright PA Image caption Katie Price appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle

Reality TV star Katie Price has denied being almost twice the legal alcohol limit while in charge of a vehicle.

The 40-year-old was arrested by police who found a damaged Range Rover at the roadside on Shooters Hill Road, Greenwich, at about 02:00 GMT on 10 October last year.

Ms Price, of Horsham, Sussex, was in the vehicle and had 69 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, Bromley Magistrates' Court heard.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The court heard a man in a nearby block of flats concluded an "accident of some sort" had occurred involving his parked black car, which had pink paint on when he later inspected it.

CCTV footage appeared to show the Range Rover was in the vicinity of his vehicle, District Judge Nigel Dean told the court.

Judge Dean said Ms Price will rely on the defence that "there was no likelihood of driving while the level of alcohol exceeded the proscribed limit".

At the hearing, Ms Price spoke only to deny the charge and give her name, address and date of birth.

Ms Price was bailed to attend Bexley Magistrates' Court on 25 February, when her trial will start.