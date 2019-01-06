Image copyright Google Image caption Met Police officers had to force entry to a property in Salisbury House, Poplar, east London

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found strangled to death in Poplar, east London.

Police forced entry to a home in Hobday Street at 13:20 GMT on 30 December.

The 50-year-old victim was found unresponsive and died just under an hour later.

Her death was initially treated as unexplained, but a post-mortem examination has given her cause of death as compression to the neck.

The Met said no arrests had been made.

Formal identification of the victim would take place in due course, but the woman's next of kin had been informed, the Met said.

The woman's death brings the total number of homicides in London in 2018 to 133 - the highest level in a decade.