Image copyright Facebook Image caption Charlotte Huggins is the first official homicide victim of 2019

A man is due in court over the fatal stabbing of a mother who was killed in Camberwell, south London, on New Year's Day.

Michael Rolle, 34, of Dulwich, has been charged with the murder of Charlotte Huggins.

Ms Huggins was found stabbed at 04:20 GMT at a property on John Ruskin Street - she died 30 minutes later.

Rolle has been remanded in custody to appear at Camberwell Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Another 34-year-old man was questioned in connection with the murder investigation after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The Met Police said he has been released under investigation.